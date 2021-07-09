Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 13:43

Kate to attend Wimbledon finals weekend after self-isolating

Britain's Duchess of Cambridge will be on centre court for both singles finals
By Chay Quinn, PA

Britain's Duchess of Cambridge will attend both Wimbledon singles finals this weekend after completing a period of self-isolation.

Kate will be joined for the ladies’ singles final by her husband Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, on Saturday, five days after Kensington Palace announced she was self-isolating after being in close contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Kensington Palace said her self-isolation period will have finished by Saturday but did not confirm when it officially ended.

Duchess of Cambridge
Kate will attend both singles finals at Wimbledon this weekend (Ben Stansall/PA)

The duchess will also attend the men’s singles final without William on Sunday.

The duchess began self-isolating on July 2nd after being alerted that afternoon that she had come into contact with someone who later tested positive, but it is not known if the NHS app made her aware.

She had visited Wimbledon that day and had toured the SW19 tennis club, met staff at the venue and watched Britain’s Jamie Murray compete in a doubles match.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their son Prince George to England’s Euro 2020 match against Germany at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kate is a keen tennis fan and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, and she has regularly attended the Wimbledon championships since her marriage to William in 2011.

She joined William with their son Prince George at Wembley to watch England’s Euro 2020 win over Germany last week.

William and Kate follow a royal testing regime for coronavirus, taking two lateral flow tests a week with additional testing before public engagements such as sporting events.

