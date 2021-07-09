Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 06:54

Madonna supports #FreeBritney movement and compares situation to slavery

The pop superstars famously shared a kiss at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Madonna has shared her support for Britney Spears and compared her conservatorship to slavery.

The Queen of Pop (62) described the complex legal arrangement that has overseen Spears’s life and career since 2008 as a “violation of human rights”.

Spears (39) last month called for the conservatorship to be terminated and said she had been forced to work, likening the situation to sex trafficking.

Madonna is the latest celebrity to share her support for Britney Spears in the singer’s ongoing conservatorship battle. Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA

Madonna wrote on Instagram: “Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries.

“This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!”

The message, shared with Madonna’s 16.2 million Instagram followers, was written over a picture of her wearing a T-shirt bearing Spears’s name.

The two pop superstars have worked together previously.

They collaborated on the 2003 song Me Against The Music and famously shared a kiss during a performance with Christina Aguilera at that year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

The #FreeBritney movement – a group of fans calling for the conservatorship to be terminated – has a long list of celebrity supporters.

This week socialite Paris Hilton renewed her support for Spears, writing on Instagram: “She is so incredibly brave and an inspiration for speaking her truth.”

Cher, Miley Cyrus and Mariah Carey have all voiced their backing of Spears.

