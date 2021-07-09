New entry to Love Island says he will cause a ‘ruckus’

By Tom Horton, PA
New Love Island contestant Teddy Soares has said the women in the villa should expect to see him “stirring a few pots and causing a bit of a ruckus”.
The arrival of the 26-year-old financial consultant was teased during Thursday’s episode of the Virgin Media One dating show.
Ahead of his arrival, he said he is “ready for love now”.
Who's ready for Teddy? 👀 #LoveIsland
— Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 8, 2021
He added: “I’m not getting any younger. I’ve always been the type of guy to be in long relationships.
“Never broken three years though. If I do find someone in the villa, I’m going to take it seriously.”
Teddy added he is “always that person to lean on”.
He said: “I think I’m going to add that element with the boys.
“From a girls standpoint, they’re going to have to get used to me stirring a few pots and causing a bit of a ruckus.
“I do think hopefully, me walking into the villa the girls will have something to look at.”
Love Island continues on Virgin Media One.