Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 06:43

Actress Megan Fox: I had been living in a ‘self-imposed prison’

She said ‘literally everything exploded’ when she met boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.
By Tom Horton, PA

Actress Megan Fox has said she has been “living in a self-imposed prison”.

The Transformers star told InStyle magazine she feels like a “phoenix” who has been “resurrected from the ashes” because of a resurgence in her career.

She said she was “brought out and stoned and murdered at one point”.

“And then suddenly everybody’s like, ‘Wait a second. We shouldn’t have done that. Let’s bring her back’.”

MTV Movie Awards 2008
Megan Fox (Ian West/PA)

Fox, 35, added: “I had this incredible breakthrough, and I realised that I had been living in a self-imposed prison for so long because I let other people tell me who I was or what I wasn’t. I hid because I was hurt.”

Fox said she promised herself “that I would never live one more day of my life in fear”.

She added: “I got a divorce and I started working more and doing more things.”

She said when she met her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, 31, a rapper whose real name is Colson Baker, “literally everything exploded from there”.

She also hit back at criticism of the age gap in her relationship.

“The fact that he’s four years younger than me, and people want to act like I’m dating a younger man,” she told the magazine.

MTV Movie Awards – Los Angeles
Megan Fox (Ian West/PA)

“He’s 31, and I’m 35. Granted, he’s lived like he’s 19 his whole life, but he isn’t 19.

“No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger.”

Fox also revealed she wants to “find a Marvel or a DC character that I’ve always wanted to play, and do one of those”.

She added: “People hate on you as an actor for that because it doesn’t get you the big awards.

“I don’t give a f***. Give me an MTV award. I don’t need a f****** Bafta.”

