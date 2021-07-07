Wed, 07 Jul, 2021 - 20:18

New Love Island arrivals Millie and Lucinda to go dating during Wednesday’s show

Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford arrived in the villa on Tuesday.
New Love Island arrivals Millie and Lucinda to go dating during Wednesday’s show

Tom Horton, PA

Wednesday’s episode of Love Island will see new arrivals Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford go dating with a selection of the male islanders.

The pair each pick a trio of men who will cook and then share a dish with them as part of a three-course dinner.

Millie chooses Aaron Francis to cook her starter, Liam Reardon to prepare a main course and Hugo Hammond for her dessert.

During her meal with Liam, he says: “I think main is the most important meal. Am I the most important guy?”

Millie responds: “Yeah. I don’t think I’ve ever met someone who is 6′6 and I find that extremely fit.”

She adds: “I need someone like you, I do.”

Liam responds: “I think I need someone like you.”

During dessert with Hugo, Millie tells him what she looks for in a man.

“I really want someone motivated and driven,” she says.

“I want someone who is funny. Someone who we can completely vibe together.”

Hugo tells her: “I’m looking for someone who is passionate, ambitious and has their own things going on.”

Lucinda opts for a starter with Brad McClelland, Hugo to cook her main and Aaron to prepare dessert.

During the starter, Brad says: “Hopefully we get more time to have conversations. I think you’re absolutely stunning. You honestly are.”

Lucinda responds: “Oh my God. Stop. That has made me happy actually.”

Over dessert, Aaron asks: “Why did you choose me?”

Lucinda says: “I feel like you’re really good looking, and I feel like we get along really well.

“You made it to the dessert.”

Sharon Gaffka
Sharon Gaffka (Joel Anderson/ITV)

Aaron also talks to Sharon Gaffka following her row with Hugo during Tuesday night’s episode.

Aaron says: “I wanted to chat to you yesterday. After yesterday, I didn’t really like the way you reacted to everything.”

Sharon responds: “From my perspective, you weren’t in the conversation. So when I was talking to him I wasn’t yelling.”

Aaron says: “Personally, I do prefer someone a lot more chilled. We get on really well, that’s pretty clear.

“But I do feel like there were a few red flags about. Can I see this working long-term? I’m not really sure. I didn’t want to continue it.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and Virgin Media One.

More in this section

Former Towie star Mike Hassini denies plotting to supply cocaine. Former Towie star Mike Hassini denies plotting to supply cocaine.
The Goonies and Superman director Richard Donner dies aged 91 The Goonies and Superman director Richard Donner dies aged 91
Rosanna Davison hopes new book will help others facing infertility and pregnancy loss Rosanna Davison hopes new book will help others facing infertility and pregnancy loss
Aisling Bea and Sharon Horgan talk mental health and lockdown ahead of new TV show

Aisling Bea and Sharon Horgan talk mental health and lockdown ahead of new TV show

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more