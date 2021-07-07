Intruder at Love Island villa removed after security breach

Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

An intruder was removed from the Love Island villa after a security breach on Tuesday evening, ITV has said.

The area of the house had to be deep cleaned before islanders were allowed to use it again, under the programme’s strict Covid guidelines.

It is understood the intruder did not come into contact with any of the contestants on the show, which is filmed on the Spanish island of Majorca.

Another day, another episode and tonight's is NOT one to be missed!



See you in an hour 👀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/iCFH8z3K6s — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 6, 2021

A Love Island spokesman said: “Last night a security breach was identified and an intruder was removed from the villa with immediate effect.

“The safety of both our islanders and our production crew remains our primary concern.

“As part of our stringent Covid safety measures, the villa area that was trespassed has been fully deep cleaned before being made accessible again to the islanders and crew.”

On Tuesday night’s episode a row erupted in the villa after Hugo Hammond angered a number of the islanders after revealing his biggest turn-off is “fake” personalities and looks.

And that's on being oblivious to the ✨drama✨ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/tI5pPZ42KI — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 7, 2021

The 24-year-old PE teacher was forced to apologise to civil servant Sharon Gaffka (25) and lettings manager Faye Winter (26) who both said they have had cosmetic procedures done, after they criticised him for his remark.

Tuesday’s episode also saw bombshells Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford enter the villa.

The pair arrived after the girls had been taken out and treated to a brunch.

Love Island continues at 10pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media One, delayed by one hour due to the England v Denmark Euro 2020 semi-final.