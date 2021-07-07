Succession season three trailer shows Roy family at war

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The Roy family is embroiled in a bitter civil war in the first trailer for Succession’s highly awaited third season.

The acclaimed drama has been away for nearly two years but is set to return in the autumn, Sky said.

Season two finished with Jeremy Strong’s Kendall Roy leading a rebellion against Brian Cox’s family patriarch Logan Roy, and the new teaser shares a glimpse into the continuing fallout.

“You are Kendall Roy, you are f****** Kendall Roy,” Strong tells himself in the mirror.

His arrival at the office appears to be met with fury by Logan, who has to be restrained while yelling, “I’m going to f****** kill him”.

“The revolution will be televised,” a seemingly triumphant Kendall says as he pumps his fist in the air.

“He’s our dad, but he was going to send me to jail,” he later tells his siblings of their ruthless father. “He’d do the same to all of us.”

Logan is seen questioning the loyalty of Sarah Snook’s Siobhan “Shiv” Roy, but she seems more interested in how she can take over the family business.

Cousin Greg

Elsewhere in the trailer there are appearances from the fan favourite duo of Nicholas Braun’s cousin Greg and Matthew Macfadyen’s Tom Wambsgans.

Succession, from Peep Show creator Jesse Armstrong, has been acclaimed since it premiered in 2018, bringing fans the cut-throat machinations of the Roys as they vie for supremacy over the family’s media conglomerate.

Its second season won the Emmy Award for outstanding drama series while its star-studded cast have also been recognised for their performances.

Seasons one and two of Succession are available to catch up now on Sky On-Demand and NOW.