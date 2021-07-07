Wed, 07 Jul, 2021 - 06:27

Kim Kardashian West rebranding her beauty business

The reality TV star and businesswoman promised KKW Beauty ‘won’t be gone for too long’.
Kim Kardashian West rebranding her beauty business

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kim Kardashian West has announced a rebrand of her lucrative cosmetics business.

The realty TV star and entrepreneur said KKW Beauty’s website will shut down on August 1st and will return with a “completely new brand”.

The business, which Kardashian West launched in June 2017, was valued by cosmetics conglomerate Coty at about $1 billion (€850 million) when it bought a 20 per cent stake in 2020.

Kim Kardashian West statement
Kim Kardashian West announced she is rebranding her beauty business. Photo: Instagram screenshot

In April, Forbes estimated Coty had overpaid but valued her remaining stake at about $500 million.

Revealing the new direction for KKW Beauty, Kardashian West (40) wrote on Instagram: “To our loyal customers, it all started with a contour kit and expanded to eyes, lips, body and many incredible collections over the past four years.

“On August 1 at midnight we will be shutting down the kkwbeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look.

“I’m excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned.

“In addition, my team is hard at work to improve the customer shopping experience where you will be able to purchase my beauty and cosmetic offerings in all categories from one single website.”

The statement added: “Thank you so much for being on this incredible journey with me, and I promise we won’t be gone for too long.”

After Kardashian West announced the rebrand, fans speculated online she would be dropping estranged husband Kanye West’s name from her title after filing for divorce in February.

More in this section

Aisling Bea and Sharon Horgan talk mental health and lockdown ahead of new TV show Aisling Bea and Sharon Horgan talk mental health and lockdown ahead of new TV show
Will Smith marks 25th anniversary of blockbuster Independence Day Will Smith marks 25th anniversary of blockbuster Independence Day
Former Towie star Mike Hassini denies plotting to supply cocaine. Former Towie star Mike Hassini denies plotting to supply cocaine.
The Goonies and Superman director Richard Donner dies aged 91

The Goonies and Superman director Richard Donner dies aged 91

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more