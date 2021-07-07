Wed, 07 Jul, 2021 - 06:09

Tears flow following heated argument in Love Island

Tuesday’s episode also saw two new arrivals enter the villa.
Tears flow following heated argument in Love Island

By Tom Horton, PA

A tearful Hugo Hammond has been forced to apologise to his fellow Love Island contestants after he sparked a heated row in the villa.

The 24-year-old PE teacher angered a number of the islanders after revealing his biggest turn-off is “fake” personalities and looks.

Civil servant Sharon Gaffka (25) and lettings manager Faye Winter (26), who both said they have had cosmetic procedures done, criticised him for his remark.

Sharon said: “It’s such an unfair comment.”

Hugo told them he “didn’t mean anything malicious”, adding: “I was honestly so shocked that it got interpreted as it did, because obviously I had no intention of upsetting anyone.”

Faye and Sharon later accepted his apology as they vowed to put the incident behind them.

Following the fiery exchange, Aaron Francis expressed doubts about his romance with Sharon, as he criticised her strongly-worded response to the incident.

Love Island 2021
Hugo Hammond. Photo: Joel Anderson/ITV

Tuesday’s episode also saw Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford enter the villa.

The pair arrived after the women had been taken out and treated to a brunch.

They sent a selfie from their meal, before the boys replied with a picture of their own which included the two new “bombshell” islanders.

Following their arrival, Hugo said: “They are both absolutely stunning – I am speechless.”

During Tuesday’s episode of the Virgin Media One dating show, Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish also discussed their relationship.

Jake told Liberty he thinks “what we’ve got is good”.

She responded: “I know, knowing you, you’d handle things respectfully.”

Jake said: “Of course, of course. What’s meant to be is meant to be. I’d come and tell you, I’m a respectful person.”

Later, in the privacy of the beach hut, he added: “It’s massive to be honest in here, you’ve got to be open.

“Right now, all my attention is with Liberty.”

Love Island continues on Virgin Media One.

More in this section

Former Towie star Mike Hassini denies plotting to supply cocaine. Former Towie star Mike Hassini denies plotting to supply cocaine.
Aisling Bea and Sharon Horgan talk mental health and lockdown ahead of new TV show Aisling Bea and Sharon Horgan talk mental health and lockdown ahead of new TV show
Will Smith marks 25th anniversary of blockbuster Independence Day Will Smith marks 25th anniversary of blockbuster Independence Day
The Goonies and Superman director Richard Donner dies aged 91

The Goonies and Superman director Richard Donner dies aged 91

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more