Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 20:31

New Love Island contestant reveals who has caught her eye

Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford will enter the villa on Tuesday night.
New Love Island contestant reveals who has caught her eye

By Tom Horton, PA

New Love Island contestant Millie Court has said Liam Reardon, Toby Aromolaran and Brad McClelland have caught her eye in the villa.

The 24-year-old fashion buyer’s administrator will enter the ITV2 dating show on Tuesday alongside Lucinda Strafford, 21, from Brighton.

Millie said: “Liam is the type of guy that I normally go for, I love how tall he is.

“Toby has a cute personality and I think he’ll make me laugh.

“Brad has stunning blue eyes and an amazing body and a banging tan.”

She added she is typically attracted to “the classic tall, dark and handsome”.

“But people who I’ve been with in the past haven’t been that,” she added.

Lucinda Strafford
Lucinda Strafford (ITV)

“I say this but genuinely deep down it’s whether I’ve got a connection with them or not.”

Lucinda said she signed up for Love Island because she is “a relationship kind of girl”.

She added: “The timing is right and I want to have some fun.”

The online fashion boutique owner said she is not fazed by the idea of living with the islanders 24/7.

“I’m used to that thing of meeting someone and then needing to be with them constantly as I was cabin crew,” she said.

When asked if she has flown with any celebrities, she added: “Yes I did, I flew Dannii Minogue, Usain Bolt and Nick Grimshaw.

“They were all so fun. They were pressing the call button and specifically asking for me.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

More in this section

Aisling Bea and Sharon Horgan talk mental health and lockdown ahead of new TV show Aisling Bea and Sharon Horgan talk mental health and lockdown ahead of new TV show
Former Towie star Mike Hassini denies plotting to supply cocaine. Former Towie star Mike Hassini denies plotting to supply cocaine.
Will Smith marks 25th anniversary of blockbuster Independence Day Will Smith marks 25th anniversary of blockbuster Independence Day
The Goonies and Superman director Richard Donner dies aged 91

The Goonies and Superman director Richard Donner dies aged 91

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more