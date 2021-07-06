Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 20:12

EastEnders images offer glimpse of Harry Redknapp’s arrival at The Queen Vic

He will make a cameo in the soap on Friday.
By Tom Horton, PA

New images have offered a glimpse of Harry Redknapp’s arrival at The Queen Vic in EastEnders.

The pictures show the former football manager signing a shirt from his former club West Ham for Mick Carter, played by Danny Dyer.

Mick can then be seen holding the shirt aloft in the pub.

Mick Carter, played by Danny Dyer, holding his signed West Ham shirt
Mick Carter, played by Danny Dyer, holding his signed West Ham shirt (BBC/PA)

Redknapp will make his cameo in the BBC One soap on Friday night.

EastEnders said: “Harry’s coming home! The Albert Square residents are in for a surprise when football royalty Harry Redknapp returns to east London and heads to The Queen Vic.

“The Carters are over the moon as Mick gets his much-loved Hammers shirt signed.”

Redknapp’s appearance in EastEnders will air on Friday at 8.35pm on BBC One and is on BBC iPlayer now.

