Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 17:31

Hugo Hammond finds himself at centre of row in Love Island

Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford also enter the villa during Tuesday’s episode.
By Tom Horton, PA

Hugo Hammond will find himself at the centre of a row in Tuesday’s episode of Love Island.

The 24-year-old PE teacher upsets a number of his fellow islanders when he is asked to reveal his biggest turn-off in a partner.

He answers: “Fake, yeah. Personality and looks.”

When asked what his perfect type is, he adds: “Leggy blonde. Not fake.”

Lettings manager Faye Winter, 26, responds: “That word keeps getting thrown around, doesn’t it?”

Civil servant Sharon Gaffka, 25, adds: “I think I was just annoyed as a mate, I respect him enough to say to him, what you’re saying is upsetting me.”

Hugo tells his fellow contestants he “didn’t mean anything malicious” with his comments.

He later admits: “I just didn’t mean to upset anyone, that’s the last thing I wanted.”

Tuesday’s episode also sees Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish discuss the prospect of either of them recoupling with someone else.

Love Island 2021
Liberty Poole (Joel Anderson/ITV)

Jake tells Liberty he thinks “what we’ve got is good”.

She responds: “I know, knowing you, you’d handle things respectfully.”

Jake says: “Of course, of course. What’s meant to be is meant to be. I’d come and tell you, I’m a respectful person.”

Later, in the privacy of the beach hut, he adds: “It’s massive to be honest in here, you’ve got to be open.

“Right now, all my attention is with Liberty.”

New arrivals Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford also arrive during Tuesday’s episode while only the men are in the villa.

Following their arrival, Hugo says: “They are both absolutely stunning – I am speechless.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

