By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Gwen Stefani has confirmed she tied the knot with country music star Blake Shelton over the weekend.

No Doubt singer Stefani, 51, married Shelton, 45, on Saturday in Oklahoma on the eve of July 4th celebrations in the US.

The couple, who have been together for more than five years after meeting while coaches on the US version of TV talent show The Voice, sparked speculation last week when applying for a marriage licence.