Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 13:49

Former Towie star Mike Hassini denies plotting to supply cocaine.

Hassini appeared at London’s Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday
Henry Vaughan, PA

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Mike Hassini has denied plotting to supply cocaine.

Hassini (26) a personal trainer who found fame on the ITV reality show, appeared at London’s Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday.

He stood in the dock, wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a white T-shirt, speaking only to confirm his name, as members of his family looked on from the public gallery.

Hassini pleaded not guilty to a total of three charges, including conspiracy to supply a Class A drug, cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property, a quantity of cash.

His co-defendant, 23-year-old Gary Bear, who appeared in the dock wearing a grey tracksuit, admitted conspiracy to supply a Class A drug but denied possessing criminal property.

Judge Sandy Canavan remanded them in custody ahead of a three to four day trial on November 22nd.

Hassini, of Brentwood, Essex, and Bear, from Hornchurch, east London, are next due to appear in court for a pre-trial review hearing on October 20th.

They were arrested on April 16th in the Emerson Park area of Havering, east London, according to an earlier Metropolitan Police statement.

