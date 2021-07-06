Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 07:02

Contestant dumped from Love Island after tense cliffhanger

The Mallorcan villa will also welcome two new female arrivals.
Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Chuggs Wallis has been dumped from Love Island after being left without a partner on the ITV dating show.

Luxury travel specialist Rachel Finni was due to choose between labourer Brad McClelland and the bucket hat business owner in a recoupling on Sunday night that ended in a cliffhanger.

The results were revealed during Monday’s episode and Chuggs was sent home after less than a week in the Mallorcan villa.

After making her choice in front of the fire pit, Rachel told him: “I am so sorry. You don’t deserve this.”

Later in the Beach Hut, she added: “It’s not a nice feeling, doing something that is right for you that can actually hurt someone else.”

After packing his bags and leaving the villa, Chuggs said: “I had a lot more to give. It’s disappointing to come out not having found that connection.”

Brad shed a tear when he realised him staying on the show meant Chuggs would be departing the villa.

Love Island 2021
Brad McClelland (ITV/PA)

In his exit interview, Chuggs said of Rachel: “Obviously, she’s a gorgeous girl. When I was getting to know her she was really interesting to talk to. We had stuff in common, our values were in line.

“When I was stood at the fire pit, I thought, if she does pick me, I can see us getting on really well.

“I was envisioning all these nice things I would have done for her the next day, relax a bit together and chat.

“We could have developed our relationship whether romantically or as a friendship – it was just early days.”

Chuggs said he did not blame her for picking Brad.

He added: “To me, she was a bit like, Brad’s had a week in here, he’s not found anyone. He’s not done anything yet.

“You’ve only had a day, you’ve not had a chance yet. So I thought maybe that would be why I’d have got picked, if I was to be picked.

“When she was saying her speech about values being aligned, I was thinking, that could be me. But no, it wasn’t meant to be.”

It was also revealed at the end of the episode that two new female “bombshell” contestants – Lucinda and Millie – will be entering the villa.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and Virgin Media One.

