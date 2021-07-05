Chuggs and Brad’s Love Island future hangs in the balance ahead of recoupling

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

The future of Love Island’s Chuggs Wallis and Brad McClelland continues to hang in the balance after Sunday’s episode ended with a cliffhanger.

Luxury travel specialist Rachel Finni was due to choose between the labourer and the bucket hat business owner in a recoupling.

However, audiences will have to wait until Monday to find out which contestant will get the boot.

Sunday night’s episode of the ITV2 dating show saw both boys attempt to charm Rachel in a bid to stay in the show, with Chuggs telling her: “You’re super confident – I like it. You’re feisty.”

Brad also told Rachel she is his type, saying: “That’s why I started laughing when I saw Jake looking at me.

“Jake said ‘I couldn’t even see her and I could tell she was your type because of your reaction’.”

The episode also saw Aaron Francis and Sharon Gaffka get closer as they shared a kiss after the recoupling and then continued to lock lips while cosied up in bed together.

Meanwhile the boys dressed up in tuxedos for a challenge entitled Undercover Lover, in which they had to untie their partner while she was drenched in slime and then carry her to a vibrating board and make her a cocktail before giving her a kiss.

👀 FIRST LOOK 👀



Rachel was “rescued” by both boys vying for her affections and, speaking in the Beach Hut, she said: “It was definitely 00 heaven for me because I had double the pleasure and double the happiness.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.