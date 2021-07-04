David and Victoria Beckham celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Victoria and David Beckham have celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary, with the football superstar reminiscing about the couple’s many matching outfits over the years.

The couple, who married on July 4th 1999, are parents to four children – sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18 and Cruz, 16, and daughter Harper Seven, nine.

David shared a gallery of photos of the many times the couple have worn matching ensembles, including the bright purple outfits they famously wore to their wedding reception.

Also among the looks were the all-leather outfits, matching white and khaki ensembles and a family shot of them and their children all wearing navy silk pyjamas at Christmas.

He wrote: “22 years later, still matching outfits. Happy anniversary love u so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same.”

Fashion designer Victoria also paid tribute to her husband on Instagram, sharing a montage of family videos, including clips from the early days of their relationship.

Also featured is footage of the couple singing and dancing with their daughter, David embracing Brooklyn and a shot of David with the Lego Hogwarts castle he built for Harper.

She captioned the post: “I love you David. Happy Anniversary.”

The couple got married in a lavish ceremony at Luttrellstown Castle on the outskirts of Dublin, Ireland after announcing their engagement in January 1998.