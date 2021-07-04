Sun, 04 Jul, 2021 - 22:12

David and Victoria Beckham celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary

The couple share four children
David and Victoria Beckham celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Victoria and David Beckham have celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary, with the football superstar reminiscing about the couple’s many matching outfits over the years.

The couple, who married on July 4th 1999, are parents to four children – sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18 and Cruz, 16, and daughter Harper Seven, nine.

David shared a gallery of photos of the many times the couple have worn matching ensembles, including the bright purple outfits they famously wore to their wedding reception.

Also among the looks were the all-leather outfits, matching white and khaki ensembles and a family shot of them and their children all wearing navy silk pyjamas at Christmas.

He wrote: “22 years later, still matching outfits. Happy anniversary love u so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same.”

Fashion designer Victoria also paid tribute to her husband on Instagram, sharing a montage of family videos, including clips from the early days of their relationship.

Also featured is footage of the couple singing and dancing with their daughter, David embracing Brooklyn and a shot of David with the Lego Hogwarts castle he built for Harper.

She captioned the post: “I love you David. Happy Anniversary.”

The couple got married in a lavish ceremony at Luttrellstown Castle on the outskirts of Dublin, Ireland after announcing their engagement in January 1998.

More in this section

Jennifer Lopez teases clip of music video for summer single Jennifer Lopez teases clip of music video for summer single
Will Smith marks 25th anniversary of blockbuster Independence Day Will Smith marks 25th anniversary of blockbuster Independence Day
UB40 announces new lead singer as replacement for Duncan Campbell UB40 announces new lead singer as replacement for Duncan Campbell
The Goonies and Superman director Richard Donner dies aged 91

The Goonies and Superman director Richard Donner dies aged 91

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more