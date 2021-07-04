Love Island's Rachel Finni reveals who has caught her eye in the villa

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Love Island's Rachel Finni has said she has her eye on Aaron Francis, Hugo Hammond and Toby Aromolaran as she stirs up drama in the villa.

The luxury travel specialist, 29, from London joined the show in Friday’s episode, where she was told she will decide the fate of Chuggs Wallis and Brad McClelland.

The two men were told they must compete to stay in the show after they were both left single following a recoupling.

Bombshell Rachel's packed all her independent woman energy for the villa 💅 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/84S5TjWhBY — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 2, 2021

They were given 24 hours to impress new arrival Rachel, who will then choose which of the two she wishes to couple up with in Sunday night’s instalment.

However, Rachel did not single out either Chuggs or Brad when discussing who has caught her eye.

She said: “Aaron is very attractive and seems down to earth. Our jobs are similar, so I think we’d have interesting conversations.

The first recoupling is done 👏 Your new couples are:



💛 Kaz and Toby

💜 Sharon and Aaron

💙 Faye and Liam

💚 Liberty and Jake

🧡 Chloe and Hugo



That means Brad and Chuggs are now single... #LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 2, 2021

“Hugo seems like boyfriend material — handsome, charming — and I’d like to crack his shell a bit more.

“And Toby — he’s attractive, cheeky. I’d definitely have a lot of fun with him, but I need to see if he’s worth pursuing.”

Rachel said she is a long-term fan of the show and decided to enter after being unlucky in love.

She said: “I’m someone who loves to live my life to the best. I’ve scraped the bottom of the dirtiest barrels, that’s how I describe my dating life.

“So I thought, ‘why not? Let’s apply. If it happens, it happens.’

Rachel has arrived and she's got a decision to make... Brad or Chuggs? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/2PFtNPA4hm — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 2, 2021

“I think it’s an amazing way to spend the last year of my 20s, doing something that fulfils me emotionally as well.

“It’s more than going on Love Island for the sake of it. I’m doing it because I love the show and I need someone to marry me.”

She added: “I love the way modern relationships are. I don’t need a man for anything. I can buy my own home and take care of myself.

“I just love knowing I have another person there that I’m going through life with. But I genuinely have no type. As long as you are sexy, smell nice, don’t bite your nails or chew loudly, have me!”

Discussing how her job leads her to interact with famous faces, she said: “The biggest celebrity I’ve probably met is George Clooney. And it was completely by chance.

“I was going to the finance department in one property, and I was in the lift with George and Amal.

“You’re trained to not react. He was very friendly.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.