Kym Marsh on why she loves being a grandma and adores a big family holiday

By Lisa Salmon, PA

Family holidays have always been special for Kym Marsh – and now they’re even better because as well as her children, she can share them with her precious little grandson too.

Although the 45-yearold former Coronation Street actress has just got engaged, she isn’t planning a romantic getaway with her fiancé Scott Ratcliff, 32, but a staycation with her whole family.

The getaway will include Scott, her two grown-up children and their partners, her 10-year-old daughter Polly, two-year-old grandson Teddy – and maybe even her own mum and dad.

“On family holidays it’s just a given that we’re all going together, that’s never changed – when we go away there tends to be all my family,” says Marsh, who now presents Morning Live on BBC One.

“We took Teddy on holiday the year before last, but he was a tiny baby, so I’m looking forward to this year as I’ll be able to do more things with him, because he’s two now. He’s walking around and more interested in things in general, so it’ll be great.”

But before she goes away, the mum-of-three chatted to us about all things family…

Are you enjoying being a grandmother?.

“I absolutely love it,” she says. “People who’ve got grandchildren said, ‘Wait till you’ve got your own grandchild, it’s such a great feeling’. You never think you’re going to be able to love anybody the way you love your kids, but oh my goodness it’s a whole different feeling and it’s just the best thing ever. I’m really enjoying it and having the time of my life.”

The glamorous granny says she’s been “very fortunate” to be able to see little Teddy a lot, as she’s been in a childcare bubble with him for much of the lockdowns. “Looking after him and taking care of him has been wonderful,” she says. “Obviously there was a little bit of time when childcare bubbles weren’t in place and I wasn’t able to see him, and that was tough,” she admits.

Although he was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer, will your dad be going on holiday with you too?

“I’d really love to take my mum and dad away this year, and that’s why I’m being careful looking at what we’re doing, because I need to make sure that not only is it family-friendly but that it’s friendly enough for dad because he’s very limited in how he can walk at the moment.”

Marsh’s father Dave, 76, delayed going to the doctor about his symptoms during lockdown, and his cancer has now spread. His daughter wants to encourage other people not to delay going to the doctor if they have worrying symptoms, and says: “My dad’s been really brave about speaking out about his cancer and making it quite public.

“He wants to get the message out there, there’s been a lot of appointments missed during the pandemic, a lot of people have been afraid to go and get checked, but now more than ever it’s really important that we’re encouraging people to call or see the doctor if they need to. Go and have your check-up, it’s so important.

“My dad always said that men tend to be more stubborn, they don’t go to the doctors or talk as much, and he’s just trying to encourage them to please go. Don’t cancel, don’t put anything off, just listen to your body and go. It’s really, really important that we get the message out there for men to get checked.”