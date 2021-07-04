Sun, 04 Jul, 2021 - 08:10

Sheridan Smith separates from fiance Jamie Horn

The couple share a son, Billy.
By Alexander Britton, PA

Bafta-winning actress Sheridan Smith and her fiancé Jamie Horn have split up, the couple said.

Smith, 40, previously told how she “just clicked” with Horn after finding romance through Tinder and the pair have been together for three years.

In a statement to the Sun on Sunday, they said it was “with great sadness that we have decided to have some time apart”.

Known for her roles in dramas such as Mrs Biggs and Cilla and for her work on stage in Legally Blonde and Funny Girl, Smith gave birth to a son with insurance broker Horn last May.

The couple’s statement added: “We both remain completely committed to raising our beautiful boy Billy together.

“We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.”

