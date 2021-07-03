Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson make first public appearance at Wimbledon

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and comedian Pete Davidson have made their first public appearance together since rumours emerged that they were dating.

The couple watched Roger Federer‘s match against the UK’s Cameron Norrie on centre court, on day six of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson (Steve Paston/PA)

Dynevor wore an olive green dress while Davidson wore a pale green sweatshirt, black baseball cap and brightly coloured beaded necklace.

They sat close to comedian Jack Whitehall and his girlfriend Roxy Horner.

Roxy Horner, Jack Whitehall, Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson (Steve Paston/PA)

The trip to the tennis marks the first time Saturday Night Star Davidson, 27, and actress Dynevor, 26, the daughter of Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor, have attended a public event together since they were first linked earlier this year.

Phoebe Dynevor (centre) and Pete Davidson (right) (Steve Paston/PA)

Davidson was previously engaged to singer Ariana Grande and has dated actress Cazzie David. He has also been linked to actress Margaret Qualley and model Kaia Gerber.

Dynevor is set to reprise her role as Daphne Bridgerton when the Netflix hit series Bridgerton returns for a second series.

It has already been confirmed that her co-star Rege-Jean Page, who played her husband the Duke of Hastings, will not return.