Christina Perri shares update after devastating pregnancy loss

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Christina Perri has said she feared she would “never be OK” after suffering a pregnancy loss last year.

The US singer, best known for her smash hit A Thousand Years, said it has taken her a long time to learn to live with the pain she feels over the loss of her baby.

Perri, who already shares daughter Carmella with husband Paul Costabile, revealed in November that her baby was “born silent”, about two weeks after the musician was taken to hospital with pregnancy complications.

She wrote: “Last night we lost our baby girl. she was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. she is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts.”

(Christina Perri/Instagram)

Perri, 34, said she is still coming to terms with her grief over the loss and wrote on Instagram story: “When we lost our daughter last November I thought I would never be OK again.

“I thought I would never laugh or play again or dance again or love again… and for lots of months I didn’t.

“But then I started trying to heal and learn how to live with the pain and grief right along side of the love & joy.

“How to find even the tiniest purpose in our tragedy and to find something to learn and grow from and grow towards.

“It was so challenging and exhausting, but I can’t share enough about the power of inner work and healing.

“One day I’ll tell you the whole story, it’s a doozy.

“I kept telling myself it would all be better by the summer. it would all be better by ocean city.

“I thought if we could just make it to ocean city we would be OK. And it was true. We made it here and we are OK.”