New Love Island contestant Rachel reveals her attitude towards relationships

She entered the villa on Friday.
By Tom Horton, PA

New Love Island contestant Rachel has said she “does not need a man for anything”.

She entered the villa on Friday and is set to decide the fates of Chuggs Wallis and Brad McClelland, the two single men in the villa.

Rachel was introduced to viewers at the end of the episode and will chose which of the men to couple up with, before the other is sent home.

When asked what made her want to take part in the ITV 2 dating show, she said: “It’s a combination of two things – I’ve always been a fan of the show and it’s a great experience, you meet great people.

“I’m someone who loves to live my life to the best.”

She added that her friends family and friends would describe her as “very, very independent”.

“I don’t rely on anyone for anything,” she said.

“I’m very caring and spontaneous and creative.”

Rachel said she loves “the way modern relationships are”.

“I don’t need a man for anything,” she said.

“I can buy my own home and take care of myself.

“I just love knowing I have another person there that I’m going through life with.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

