Two Love Islanders to compete for survival following dramatic recoupling

By Tom Horton, PA

Chuggs Wallis and Brad McClelland are set to compete for their survival in Love Island.

The pair were both left single following a recoupling during Friday night’s episode of the ITV 2 dating show.

They have been given 24 hours to impress new arrival Rachel, who will then choose which of the two men she wishes to couple up with.

Rachel has arrived and she's got a decision to make... Brad or Chuggs? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/2PFtNPA4hm — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 2, 2021

She arrived in the villa after the women took turns picking who they would like to couple up with.

Kaz Kamwi chose Toby Aromolaran, Sharon Gaffka opted for Aaron Francis, Chloe Burrows partnered with Hugo Hammond and Liberty Poole remained with Jake Cornish.

Explaining her decision to couple up with Toby, Kaz said that “every time we spend time together he makes me feel really happy”.

The first recoupling is done 👏 Your new couples are:



💛 Kaz and Toby

💜 Sharon and Aaron

💙 Faye and Liam

💚 Liberty and Jake

🧡 Chloe and Hugo



That means Brad and Chuggs are now single... #LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 2, 2021

“I’m excited to get to know him more and more each day,” she added.

Sharon said she opted for Aaron because he makes her feel “comfortable”.

“He’s got a really good sense of humour and he makes me laugh all the time and it’s never awkward,” she said.

Faye Winter (Joel Anderson/ITV)

Faye Winter opted to couple up with new arrival Liam Reardon.

She had been wrestling with opting for Brad or Hugo earlier in the episode, however a number of the other contestants noticed instant chemistry between her and Liam.

Earlier this week, 22-year-old model Shannon Singh, from Fife, became the first islander to be dumped from the programme after surviving just three days.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.