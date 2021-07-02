Fri, 02 Jul, 2021 - 14:01

Rylan Clark-Neal speaks out following split from husband

The TV personality and presenter said they were both ‘prioritising’ their mental health.
Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Rylan Clark-Neal has thanked fans for their support following his split from husband Dan Neal.

The TV presenter (32) said in a statement posted on Instagram that they were both “prioritising” their mental health.

Clark-Neal, who has hosted programmes including Supermarket Sweep and Ready Steady Cook since finding fame on The X Factor in 2012, added that he was aiming to return to work.

He said: “I just wanted to write a message to thank you all for the love and kindness you have shown us.

“We are currently prioritising our mental health and looking after the ones around us we love most.

“I am working towards getting back to the jobs I love in due course. Thank you for being patient with me.”

Clark-Neal tied the knot with former Big Brother contestant and ex-police officer Dan in November 2015 after two years of dating.

Guests at the event included presenter Emma Willis, her husband, Busted musician Matt Willis, and Katie Price.

Rylan Clark-Neal
Rylan Clark-Neal (Ian West/PA)

Their split was first reported last week in The Sun after Clark-Neal was absent from his hosting work, including his show on BBC Radio 2.

He told the publication in a statement: “Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out – as the way it is being reported is unfair.

“I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.”

He added: “I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help.

“I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to say thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time.”

