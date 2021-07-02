Fri, 02 Jul, 2021 - 11:00

Reality TV star Stephen Bear in court accused of sharing sexual images

The 31-year-old, who appeared in Ex on the Beach, was bailed to reappear in court later this month.
Helen William, PA

Reality TV star Stephen Bear has appeared in court on charges of sharing sexual images.

Bear, who appeared in Ex On The Beach, is charged with voyeurism, two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, plus an allegation of harassment without violence.

The 31-year-old, of Loughton in Essex, spoke to confirm his personal details as he stood in the dock at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place between August-December 2020, the charges state.

He was conditionally bailed to next appear at a trial preparation hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on July 30th.

Essex Police have previously said he was arrested in January and charged in connection with an investigation into the disclosure of intimate photographs without consent.

