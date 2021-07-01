Cheryl celebrates birthday with ex-Girls Aloud bandmate Kimberley Walsh

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Cheryl enjoyed a special birthday as she got together with former Girls Aloud bandmate Kimberley Walsh to celebrate.

The pop stars met up on Wednesday to mark the milestone with a party catered by a private chef.

Walsh (39) posted a photo of her son Bobby with Cheryl enjoying a birthday cupcake featuring a single candle.

She wrote: “About last night… happiest of birthdays to this special one @cherylofficial we love you.

“The most gorgeous food set up thanks to my friend Scott the @private_chef_direct who also left me a fridge full of food for the week which means no cooking and enough desserts to satisfy this breast feeding mama and my sweet tooth. If you know you know.”

Earlier in the day, Cheryl thanked her friends and followers on social media for their birthday wishes.

She said: “Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes, I had the loveliest day.”

The pop star, who shares four-year-old son Bear with former One Direction star Liam Payne, had received messages from stars including Queer Eye’s Tan France.