New Love Island contestant identifies key competition in the villa

By Tom Horton, PA

New Love Island contestant Chuggs Wallis has identified Brad McClelland as his key competition in the villa.

The 23-year-old, from Surrey in South East England, who has a hat business, will appear in the programme on Thursday alongside fellow new entry Liam Reardon, a 21-year-old bricklayer, from Wales.

The pair will take two girls out on a date during the next episode of the dating show.

Did someone order two more bombshells? Welcome to the villa, Chuggs and Liam 👋 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HlAwO4rujZ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 30, 2021

Chuggs said he thinks the “key competition is Brad, but I also think I’ll get on with him”.

“I’m excited to get to know people and just have social interaction, get to know these girls,” he added.

“I just want to have fun.”

Appearing on Love Island felt like a “now or never” decision, Chuggs said.

“I’m only 23, but I’m scared of ageing. Especially as half of my last year of uni was taken away, and we had so many fun plans.

“With Covid and the pandemic, I feel like I’ve missed a year of my youth, so I’m really gagging to get it all back – make the most of it.”

He added that Liberty Poole, Chloe Burrows and Faye Winter are the islanders who have caught his eye the most.

Brad McClelland (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)

Liam said Kaz Kamwi is “really good-looking and has a great personality”.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know her. And Chloe – I like her confidence, and I’m intrigued to see what she’s about,” he said.

He added he is “after a new partner”.

“It’s been a while since I’ve had a girlfriend. I’m struggling to find one.”

Liam said his partner must be “fun” and “outgoing”.

“A big thing for me is independence. I want them to want me, not need me,” he said.

– Love Island continues on Virgin Media One from 9pm