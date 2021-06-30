Wed, 30 Jun, 2021 - 11:28

Joe Wicks announces details of first children’s book

The Burpee Bears will be published in September.
Joe Wicks announces details of first children’s book

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Fitness coach Joe Wicks is to publish his first children’s book.

The Burpee Bears was written in partnership with Vivian French, the author of more than 300 books, and will arrive in September in hardback.

Artist Paul Howard will illustrate the story, which will “bring a little bit of Wicks magic and a whole lot of Joe energy to each and every page”.

Each book in the series will also begin and end with an illustrated warm-up and wind-down exercise routine.

A burpee is a full body exercise used in strength training that features a squat thrust and an additional stand between reps.

During the lockdown in 2020, Wicks (34) started his PE With Joe lessons on YouTube to help children stay active while at home, breaking a Guinness World Record after one of his classes was watched live by 955,000 people on the site.

Through daily workouts he also raised more than £550,000 (€641,000) for the NHS and was subsequently made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

French, the author of books including Oliver’s Vegetables and The Tiara Club series, is co-founder of the Picture Hooks scheme to help emerging art graduates find their feet in the book illustration industry.

Illustrator Howard has worked on books including The Bravest Ever Bear, written by Allan Ahlberg, and is a winner of the Blue Peter Book Award.

The Burpee Bears by Joe Wicks is published on September 30th on HarperCollins Children’s Books.

More in this section

Alex Scott: I have always rejected the label of female pundit Alex Scott: I have always rejected the label of female pundit
Love Islanders lock lips and spill secrets in racy game on tonight's episode Love Islanders lock lips and spill secrets in racy game on tonight's episode
Cardi B shares new pictures of baby bump and says pregnancy has been ‘blissful’ Cardi B shares new pictures of baby bump and says pregnancy has been ‘blissful’
Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot shares baby news

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot shares baby news

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more