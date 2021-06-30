Wed, 30 Jun, 2021 - 08:31

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot shares baby news

The Israeli actress is now a mother of three.
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has announced that she has welcomed her third child.

The Israeli actress, 36, gave birth to daughter Daniella and shared the news on Instagram.

She posted a picture to her more than 56 million followers showing her with husband Yaron Varsano and daughters Alma, nine, and four-year-old Maya.

Alma was cradling the new arrival.

Gadot captioned the post: “My sweet family. I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health. GG.”

Priyanka Chopra was among the stars congratulating Gadot.

The actress wrote: “Congratulations!!”

Kate Hudson commented with three heart emojis while Mad Men star January Jones wrote: “Congratulations.”

Gadot married Israeli real estate developer Varsano, 46, in 2008.

She revealed she was pregnant in April.

Confirming she was expecting a third girl, she told US TV hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest: “Yes, we’re sticking to what we know.”

