Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 11:38

Elizabeth Banks moves to Ireland to shoot new film

Elizabeth Banks is in Ireland for her new film
Elizabeth Banks moves to Ireland to shoot new film

James Cox

Hollywood star Elizabeth Banks has moved to Ireland with her family as filming starts on her next movie, Cocaine Bear.

In a short video posted on social media, Banks poses with an Irish flag, enjoys a day out at the sea with her children and even enjoys a packet of Tayto crisps!

She also revealed she is adjusting to “driving on the wrong side of the road”.

The film is based on the true story of a 175-pound black bear killed by consuming 40 kilos of pure cocaine in Chattahoochee National Forest in Georgia, USA — thought to be jettisoned from an aeroplane by a former narcotics cop and lawyer found dead on a nearby freeway after his parachute failed to deploy.

“I'm making a movie here called Cocaine Bear. It's set in Georgia, but hey, Ireland,” Banks explained.

Banks isn't the only Hollywood star working in Ireland at the moment as Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams are currently filming Disenchanted, the sequel to Disney hit Enchanted.

More in this section

Jamie Lynn Spears responds to sister Britney’s conservatorship Jamie Lynn Spears responds to sister Britney’s conservatorship
Andrew Marr urges caution after catching Covid despite being fully vaccinated Andrew Marr urges caution after catching Covid despite being fully vaccinated
Emily Maitlis reprimanded by BBC after sharing ‘controversial’ Piers Morgan tweet Emily Maitlis reprimanded by BBC after sharing ‘controversial’ Piers Morgan tweet
Love Island is back: Seven things you’ll only know if you’re a fan

Love Island is back: Seven things you’ll only know if you’re a fan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more