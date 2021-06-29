Elizabeth Banks moves to Ireland to shoot new film

James Cox

Hollywood star Elizabeth Banks has moved to Ireland with her family as filming starts on her next movie, Cocaine Bear.

In a short video posted on social media, Banks poses with an Irish flag, enjoys a day out at the sea with her children and even enjoys a packet of Tayto crisps!

She also revealed she is adjusting to “driving on the wrong side of the road”.

The film is based on the true story of a 175-pound black bear killed by consuming 40 kilos of pure cocaine in Chattahoochee National Forest in Georgia, USA — thought to be jettisoned from an aeroplane by a former narcotics cop and lawyer found dead on a nearby freeway after his parachute failed to deploy.

“I'm making a movie here called Cocaine Bear. It's set in Georgia, but hey, Ireland,” Banks explained.

Banks isn't the only Hollywood star working in Ireland at the moment as Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams are currently filming Disenchanted, the sequel to Disney hit Enchanted.