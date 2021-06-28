Late arrival makes waves as Love Island returns for new series

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

A late arrival will make waves in the Love Island villa as the new batch of contestants couple up for the first time when the show returns to ITV2 on Monday night.

The first episode of the new series will see five girls and five boys enter the villa and pair up for the first time since the winter series in 2020.

The summer series last year was cancelled because of the Covid pandemic.

Host Laura Whitmore will oversee proceedings as the girls line up alongside the pool to await the arrival of the boys, with waitress and marketing student Liberty Poole admitting: “I’m nervous but I’m excited to see what potential is coming through the doors.”

Fashion blogger Kaz Kamwi tells Whitmore: “I just like muscles and biceps, nice backs and nice bodies!” while lettings manager Faye Winter says: “We need the personality; if he’s not bringing the personality, I don’t want him!”

After the five boys make their arrivals and are paired up with the girls, Whitmore says: “Will you stay together? Or will your heads be turned?”

She adds: “Girls, just a little bit of advice from me, if you want to keep hold of your man you may have to graft a little bit harder, that’s all I’m saying.”

The group embark on a game of dares, however it is quickly interrupted when footballer Toby Aromolaran receives a voice note from new arrival Chloe Burrows in which she says: “Hey boys. How are you? Chloe here. I’ve just arrived and I’m outside the front of the villa.

“I’d like to take you all on a date but I’ll let you guys decide who wants to come and join me. Hopefully I’ll see you soon.”

Love Island begins at 9pm on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.