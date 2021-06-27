Sun, 27 Jun, 2021 - 20:55

Ed Sheeran set for chart success with new single Bad Habits

The track received its first live outing at Ipswich Town’s Portman Road stadium on Friday.
By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Ed Sheeran is on course to score his 10th number one single with Bad Habits.

The track, the singer’s first song without a collaborator since 2017, was released on Friday and earned 1.5 million streams in its first 48 hours, according to the Official Charts Company.

Later that day, the 30-year-old debuted the song during TikTok’s Uefa Euro 2020 Show at his home team Ipswich Town’s football stadium, Portman Road.

Bad Habits will feature on Sheeran’s upcoming fifth studio album.

He has been taking a break from music after welcoming daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in summer last year.

The Brit Awards 2021 – Show – London
Olivia Rodrigo performs at the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

After five weeks at the top of the singles chart, Olivia Rodrigo’s Good 4 U looks set to drop to number two, while The Weeknd’s Save Your Tears is at number three.

Heartbreak Anthem by Swedish DJ duo Galantis, David Guetta and Little Mix is at number four, while I Wanna Be Your Slave by Italian Eurovision winners Maneskin completes the top five.

The final chart is announced weekly on Fridays.

