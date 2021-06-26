Sat, 26 Jun, 2021 - 14:37

David Beckham hails ‘amazing mum’ Sandra on her birthday

The former footballer shared an old photo of them together.
By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

David Beckham has shared a loving tribute to his “amazing mum” Sandra on her birthday.

The football star (46) posted a throwback picture showing himself as a young boy posing with his mother and one of his two sisters.

He told his 66.9 million Instagram followers: “Happy Birthday to the most amazing mum … Thank you for everything that you do for us we love u so much @sandra_beckham49.”

His wife Victoria (47) posted a photo from her mother-in-law’s birthday celebrations and quoted a Spice Girls song as she encouraged Sandra to “spice up your life” on the special day.

She said: “Happy Birthday @sandra_beckham49! Who do you think was the drunken Beckham here??

“Spice up your life, take a leaf out of your daughter in law’s book and have a glass of wine (or a Cointreau!) to celebrate today.”

It comes after David posted a tribute to his father Ted on Father’s Day last week.

The former footballer joked about his father’s fashion sense as he shared an old family photo, writing: “Now you know where I got my style from. happy Fathers day dad (not sure about that tash ) Love you dad xx.”

David’s parents Ted and Sandra divorced in 2002 after 32 years of marriage.

