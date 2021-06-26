Made In Chelsea’s Millie Mackintosh reveals gender of second baby

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Reality TV personality Millie Mackintosh has revealed she is expecting a baby girl.

The TV star (31) announced the news in a gender reveal video shared with her 1.4 million Instagram followers and soundtracked by Girls Just Want To Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper.

Mackintosh and husband Hugo Taylor are seen popping a black balloon filled with pink confetti in the garden of their home.

She wrote: “Girl or Boy……? Wait for it!!

“We were away with family a few weeks ago when the results arrived and I got my mum to organise a gender reveal balloon, we found out with Sienna over the phone and it was so special to make a moment of it!

“We are delighted and now even more excited about our new arrival.”

Fellow Made In Chelsea star Rosie Fortescue was among those sending their congratulations, posting a series of love heart emojis.

Millie Mackintosh. Photo: Ian West/PA

The couple became parents for the first time last year with the birth of daughter Sienna.

Mackintosh has been documenting her pregnancy journey on social media and detailing her experience of morning sickness.

The pair, who both appeared on E4 show Made In Chelsea, tied the knot in 2018.

Mackintosh was previously married to musician Professor Green.