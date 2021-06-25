Fri, 25 Jun, 2021 - 14:59

Trainspotting star Jonny Lee Miller joins cast of The Crown

The actor will debut in the fifth season, playing Prime Minister Sir John Major.
By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Jonny Lee Miller will play Prime Minister Sir John Major in the fifth season of The Crown.

The British-American actor, 48, is best known for playing Sick Boy in Danny Boyle’s dark comedy Trainspotting and a modern-day version of Sherlock Holmes in the CBS drama Elementary.

He starred opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in a critically acclaimed stage adaptation of Frankenstein, also directed by Boyle, at the National Theatre in 2011, which earned him an Olivier Award for best actor.

Lee Miller follows in the footsteps of Gillian Anderson, who won a Golden Globe for her performance as Baroness Thatcher in the previous season.

Sir John served as PM between 1990 and 1997, succeeding Baroness Thatcher.

His premiership included the period when Diana, Princess of Wales gave her bombshell Panorama interview, in which she famously said: “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded”.

He also led the government on “Black Wednesday” when the UK exited the Exchange Rate Mechanism.

Filming for the forthcoming episodes of the lavish Netflix royal drama is reportedly due to begin next month with a refreshed cast.

National Theatre At Home
Jonny Lee Miller and Benedict Cumberbatch in Frankenstein (National Theatre/PA)

Dominic West is taking over from Josh O’Connor as the Prince of Wales, while Elizabeth Debicki will star as Princess Diana, replacing Emma Corrin.

Imelda Staunton will replace Olivia Colman as the Queen, while Lesley Manville will take over the role of Princess Margaret from Helena Bonham Carter.

Jonathan Pryce will replace Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh.

The fifth and sixth instalments will bring the drama into the 21st century.

