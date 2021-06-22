Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 09:15

Billie Eilish ‘appalled and embarrassed’ by Asian slur in old clip

Eilish, 19, said she was ’13 or 14′ in the video and did not realise it was a derogatory term.
Billie Eilish ‘appalled and embarrassed’ by Asian slur in old clip

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Billie Eilish has apologised after a video surfaced appearing to show her mouthing a racist slur.

The Grammy-winning pop star, 19, shared a lengthy statement on Instagram and said she was “appalled and embarrassed” by the clip.

An edited compilation video was posted to TikTok earlier this month. Eilish appeared to mouth an anti-Asian slur featured in Tyler The Creator’s 2011 song Fish.

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish has issued a lengthy apology after being accused of using a racist slur (Instagram screenshot)

The No Time To Die singer was also filmed speaking in various accents.

In her apology, Eilish, the youngest artist to ever record a James Bond title track, said she was “13 or 14” in the videos and did not know at the time the slur was a derogatory term.

She wrote: “i am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that i ever mouthed along to that word. this song was the only time I’d ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family.

“regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. and for that i am sorry.”

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish (Ian West/PA)

Eilish said footage of her imitating accents was her speaking in a “silly gibberish made up voice”, something she has done since she was a child.

She added: “it is absolute gibberish and just me goofing around, and is in NO way an imitation of anyone or any language, accent, or culture in the SLIGHTEST.”

Eilish said she did not mean to cause offence and the prospect of causing people hurt “absolutely breaks my heart”.

She finished the statement by writing: “i not only believe in, but have always worked hard to use my platform to fight for inclusion, kindness, tolerance, equity and equality.

“we all need to continue having conversations, listening and learning. i hear you and i love you. thank you for taking the time to read this.”

More in this section

Love Island 2021: new batch of contestants announced ahead of series return Love Island 2021: new batch of contestants announced ahead of series return
Steven Spielberg’s company to produce films for Netflix Steven Spielberg’s company to produce films for Netflix
Scott Disick addresses Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Travis Barker Scott Disick addresses Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Travis Barker
Love Island 2021 contestant has rubbed shoulders with royals

Love Island 2021 contestant has rubbed shoulders with royals

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it” “I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more