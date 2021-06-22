Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 09:12

Meet the cast of Love Island 2021

The new series begins next week.
Meet the cast of Love Island 2021

By Tom Horton, PA

The cast for the 2021 series of Love Island has been revealed ahead of the show’s launch next week.

A semi-professional footballer, a model and a luxury event host are among the singletons heading into the villa in Mallorca this year.

Here is a look at this year’s contestants:

Shannon Singh

Shannon Singh (ITV)

Shannon Singh is a 22-year-old model from Fife.

She says she is looking for a “solid family life”, adding: “I want kids in five years, I’d love to be a mum by the time I’m 27.”

Sharon Gaffka

Sharon Gaffka (ITV)

Civil servant Sharon Gaffka, 25, from Oxford, was previously an operations lead for the Department for Transport.

She said she does not want to be the only single person in her social circle, adding: “It’s been a bit of a running joke between my friendship group for a while that I should apply, probably because I’m the most outrageous one out of the group.”

Aaron Francis

Aaron Francis (ITV)

Luxury events host Aaron Francis, 24, said the world of dating is “a little bit off” at the moment.

Francis, who is from London, added: “Everyone’s wearing masks. You can’t really see anyone which makes dating a lot harder.”

Hugo Hammond

Hugo Hammond (ITV)

Love Island presented “an opportunity to have an amazing fun summer and put myself back out there”, according to PE teacher Hugo Hammond, 24, who is from Hampshire.

He added: “I’ve been single for a while now. With the current climate, it’s been really hard to get back into dating.”

Liberty Poole

Liberty Poole (ITV)

Waitress and marketing student Liberty Poole, 21, from Birmingham, said she is a “social butterfly” who loves to meet new people.

She added: “I’m a girls’ girl as well so I can’t wait for the girly friendships. It’s going to be fun!”

Jake Cornish

Jake Cornish (ITV)

Water engineer Jake Cornish, 24, from Weston-super-Mare, said he was in a relationship for seven years until lockdown.

“The opportunity is there, you might as well take it by the horns and go for it,” he said.

Kaz Kamwi

Kaz Kamwi (ITV)

Fashion blogger Kaz Kamwi said she is ready to be in a relationship.

The 26-year-old from Essex added: “Why not be in a place where people are looking for the same things as me?”

Brad McClelland

Brad McClelland (ITV)

Labourer Brad McClelland said he is looking for a partner who “doesn’t take themselves too seriously”.

The 26-year-old from Northumberland added: “I want to date face-to-face, I like meeting people. I’m easy going, laid back. Who wouldn’t want to be in a nice villa in a hot country for a while?”

Chloe Burrows

Chloe Burrows (ITV)

Chloe Burrows, a 25-year-old financial services marketing executive from Bicester, said she is looking for a funny and caring partner.

She added: “Because I am quite a big character and quite loud, they would have to be as loud, if not more.”

Toby Aromolaran

Toby Aromolaran (ITV)

Semi-professional footballer Toby Aromolaran, 22, from Essex, said he has never been in a relationship.

“I thought, ‘If Love Island can’t find me a relationship then no one can,” he added.

Faye Winter

Faye Winter (ITV)

Faye Winter is a 26-year-old lettings manager from Devon.

“I’d love to meet somebody, what better way to meet somebody than in the sun – amazing,” she said.

The new series starts on June 28 at 9pm and airs on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

More in this section

Love Island 2021: new batch of contestants announced ahead of series return Love Island 2021: new batch of contestants announced ahead of series return
Love Island 2021 contestant has rubbed shoulders with royals Love Island 2021 contestant has rubbed shoulders with royals
Colin Farrell unrecognisable in new pictures from Arctic drama The North Water Colin Farrell unrecognisable in new pictures from Arctic drama The North Water
Scott Disick addresses Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Travis Barker

Scott Disick addresses Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Travis Barker

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it” “I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more