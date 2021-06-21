Mon, 21 Jun, 2021 - 06:32

Usain Bolt reveals names of newborn twins

Bolt took the 100m and 200m Olympic gold medals in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Games and retired after the 2017 World Championships
Usain Bolt reveals names of newborn twins

By Alexander Britton, PA

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt has revealed the name of his new baby twins: Saint Leo and Thunder.

Bolt and his partner Kasi Bennett posted pictures of the new arrivals, along with their sister Olympia Lightning Bolt, to their Instagram on Father’s Day.

Saint Leo is the middle name of the sprinter, who holds the 100m and 200m world records.

Bennett captioned one of the pictures: “Happy Father’s Day to my forever love! @usainbolt

“You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end!”

Bolt took the 100m and 200m Olympic gold medals in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Games and retired after the 2017 World Championships.

The 34-year-old will also be lacing up his football boots for Soccer Aid, staring alongside reality star Mark Wright, TV presenter Ore Oduba, and Love Island’s Kem Cetinay for the charity match at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium in September.

More in this section

Here are some of the brilliant shows and movies streaming in June on NOW Here are some of the brilliant shows and movies streaming in June on NOW
Kardashians reunion: Highlights including Kim’s one regret Kardashians reunion: Highlights including Kim’s one regret
Vardy seeks to throw out parts of Rooney defence in ‘Wagatha Christie’ battle Vardy seeks to throw out parts of Rooney defence in ‘Wagatha Christie’ battle
Kathryn Thomas pregnant with her second child

Kathryn Thomas pregnant with her second child

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it” “I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more