Holly Willoughby among stars celebrating Father’s Day

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Holly Willoughby, Gigi Hadid and the Beckham family were among those sharing messages on social media to mark Father’s Day.

This Morning presenter Willoughby posted a selfie with her father and wrote: “Happy Father’s Day Daddy!!!! Love you so so very much… thank you for being such a ray of sunshine…”

TV presenter Rochelle Humes paid tribute to her husband and the father of their three children, JLS star Marvin Humes, with a series of family photos.

“Happy Father’s Day to a real one,” she wrote.

“The most pure hearted, selfless loving Dad. Nothing is EVER too much when it comes to his children….

“He really is the Dad we all want as our own, my heart is so full that he is ours PS the 3rd pic was taken when he was away for a few days. I think that explains it all…”

Hadid celebrated the first Father’s Day since she and former One Direction member Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter Khai.

The model wrote: “Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile !!

“@zayn Happy first Father’s Day .. I’m so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you ☺️ We love you so much.”

Victoria Beckham paid tribute to her father, writing: “Happy Father’s Day to the most amazing dad! This pic was taken while on tour with the Spice Girls! Happy Father’s Day!! I love you so much x”

In a second post, the Spice Girl turned fashion designer celebrated her husband David, adding: “@davidbeckham the most loved daddy! We all love you so so much. kisses and Happy Father’s Day to all the daddies out there!!”

Former footballer David joked about his own father’s fashion sense as he shared an old family photo.

He said: “Now you know where I got my style from. happy Fathers day dad ( not sure about that tash ) Love you dad xx”

US pop star Mariah Carey shared a black and white photo of her father as a young man.

She wrote: “Happy Father’s Day, Alfred Roy Carey. ‘Shining like a sunflower up in the sky.’”

Former Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh, who is pregnant with her second child, paid tribute to her husband Hugo Taylor.

She wrote: “Happy Father’s Day @hugotaylorlondon. I fell in love with you all over again when you became a Father and you really are the most amazing daddy to Sienna.

“Your relationship is my favourite thing to watch – you make her smile like no one else! The past year has been challenging at times but with you by our side we’ve felt safe in our bubble.

“I can’t wait to become a family of 4 and I couldn’t have chosen a better partner to go through parenthood with, we all got so lucky with you.”