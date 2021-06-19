Kathryn Thomas pregnant with her second child

James Cox

RTÉ television presenter Kathryn Thomas has announced she is pregnant with her second child.

Thomas, who shares daughter Ellie with husband Padraig McLoughlin, said she is “over the moon”.

Their daughter was born in March 2018.

Thomas shared the good news in an Instagram post which included a picture of her with her daughter.

“So literally…. I cannot keep our news in any longer,” she wrote.

"Pádraig, Ellie, Conor and myself are over the moon and feel incredibly grateful to be able to share our news.

“Our little family is about to grow. All’s well…. I feel great and we cannot wait. #gratefulheart.”

Fans rushed to congratulate Thomas and her husband on the news.