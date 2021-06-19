Sat, 19 Jun, 2021 - 14:23

Kourtney Kardashian did not realise Scott Disick was unfaithful while they were together

The former couple have three children together but split in 2015.
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Scott Disick said he wanted to “kill” ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian’s new boyfriends.

The former couple have three children together but split in 2015 due to TV personality Disick’s substance abuse issues.

The highs and lows of their relationship were caught by the cameras for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the reality series that came to an end earlier this month.

Disick, 38, joined the family for a two-part reunion special and in a teaser for the second part admitted he struggled to adjust to Kardashian’s new romances.

She is currently dating Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker and was previously with model Younes Bendjima. Disick, asked by host Andy Cohen if he gets upset when he sees Kardashian with someone new, said no, before adding: “I just want to kill them.”

Disick and Kardashian, 42, also addressed his drug issues and said they may have stayed together without them.

Kardashian said they were a “deal-breaker” and revealed she did not realise he had been unfaithful while they were together.

“I don’t want to make any excuses for my behaviour,” Disick said. “I definitely wouldn’t have done these things sober, but it was all wrong. I just thought it was normal, to be honest. I was somewhat young and didn’t really know the difference.”

Disick and Kardashian also insisted they have not been intimate with each other since their break-up.

In the first episode of the reunion, Kim Kardashian West discussed her failed marriages and revealed she is single, despite media reports linking her to new partners.

Part two of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion will be available in the UK on the Hayu subscription service from June 21.

