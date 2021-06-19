Sat, 19 Jun, 2021 - 10:26

Kay Burley says she was an ‘idiot’ over Covid breach

The presenter was suspended for six months from Sky News.
By Keiran Southern, PA

Sky News presenter Kay Burley has said she was an “idiot” over the Covid rules breach that landed her a six-month suspension.

The broadcaster, 60, was taken off air after breaking restrictions for her birthday party in London in December, which was then in Tier 2.

Burley returned to Sky News on June 7.  She has now said she was “appropriately sanctioned”.

Kay Burley
Kay Burley said she deserved to be punished by Sky News following a Covid rules breach in December (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said: “I thought I was Covid-compliant. I wasn’t. I made a mistake.

“I was an idiot and I let myself and my viewers down. I’m sorry for what I did and for any heartache I caused the loyal friends with me at the time.

“I was appropriately sanctioned.”

She added: “I paid for my mistake; quite rightly. My viewers told me how frustrated they were with me and they were right to do so.

“With time, the mood music changed and my viewers wanted me back.”

Following an internal review in December, Sky News found that “a small number of Sky News staff attended a social event in London” where Covid-19 guidelines were breached.

It said: “All those involved regret the incident and have apologised. Everyone at Sky News is expected to comply with the rules and the company takes breaches like this very seriously indeed.”

The channel’s political editor, Beth Rigby, and correspondent Inzamam Rashid were also both taken off air for three months following the review.

