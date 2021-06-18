Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 19:59

Taylor Swift reveals release date for re-recorded album

The new version of the album will contain 30 songs.
Tom Horton, PA

Taylor Swift has revealed she will be releasing a new version of her 2012 album Red later this year.

The US singer has been re-recording some of her previous releases following a high-profile row over the ownership of her master recordings with the prominent talent manager Scooter Braun.

She wrote on Twitter: “This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red.

“And hey, one of them is even 10 minutes long.”

The album will be released on November 19th.

Swift (31) added: “Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person.

“It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end.

The Brit Awards 2021 – Show – London
Taylor Swift at the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

“Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past.

“Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators.

“And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way.”

In April, Swift also topped the charts with her re-recording of Fearless, which was released in 2008 when she was an 18-year-old country music star.

It was the third chart-topping album she had in the space of 259 days, following surprise releases Folklore in July and Evermore in December.

Last month, Swift was honoured with the global icon prize at the Brit Awards.

