Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 19:32

Noel Gallagher on ‘absolute honour’ of chart triumph

The former Oasis star has scored his 12th number one with his High Flying Birds greatest hits album.
Noel Gallagher on ‘absolute honour’ of chart triumph

Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Noel Gallagher has topped the charts with his High Flying Birds greatest hits album Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021).

The former Oasis star unseated Wolf Alice and their album Blue Weekend, which slips to number four, as he scored the 12th number one album of his career, according to the Official Charts Company.

The album chronicles his post-Oasis career with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and lands in the top spot with 28,000 chart sales, 9,300 of which were on vinyl, including a limited edition release for last weekend’s Record Store Day.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3PTAB3kFT9w

Whispering to a life-size cut-out of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in a video, Gallagher said: “What? I’m Number 1? Again?! Thanks very much for this, I’m running out of Manc-lepiece space for these things, but it’s an absolute honour. Thank you very much.”

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour remains in second place, while US rapper Polo G is a new entry in third position with his third album, Hall Of Fame.

Garbage close out the top five with No Gods No Masters, their highest charting record since 2005’s Bleed Like Me.

In the singles chart, Rodrigo holds on to the top spot with Good 4 U in her fourth consecutive week at number one.

The track is now the longest-reigning number one rock single in 18 years – Evanescence spent four weeks at the top in 2003 with Bring Me To Life.

Meanwhile, Italian rockers and Eurovision winners Maneskin are at number seven with I Wanna Be Your Slave.

Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said: “It has long been anticipated that rock would one day return to the Official Singles Chart, but few would have expected it to be pioneered by an ex-Disney Channel actress and a Eurovision winning act.

“But that’s what appears to be happening, thanks to Olivia Rodrigo and Italian Eurovision winners Maneskin.”

More in this section

Kardashians reunion: Highlights including Kim’s one regret Kardashians reunion: Highlights including Kim’s one regret
Vardy seeks to throw out parts of Rooney defence in ‘Wagatha Christie’ battle Vardy seeks to throw out parts of Rooney defence in ‘Wagatha Christie’ battle
Influencers named by UK watchdog for repeatedly breaking ad disclosure rules Influencers named by UK watchdog for repeatedly breaking ad disclosure rules
Here are some of the brilliant shows and movies streaming in June on NOW

Here are some of the brilliant shows and movies streaming in June on NOW

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more