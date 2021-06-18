Family of Caroline Flack offer ‘huge thank-you’ as charity trek raises thousands

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

A charity trek in memory of late TV presenter Caroline Flack has raised almost £30,000 for Samaritans.

Singer Olly Murs, who presented The X Factor with Flack, was part of a group of her close friends and family aiming to climb 24 peaks in 24 hours in a bid to raise awareness and funds for the suicide prevention charity.

Love Island presenter Flack took her own life at the age of 40 on February 15th, 2020.

The group, which also included her friends Mollie Grosberg and Lou Teasdale, embarked on a two-day trek across the peaks of the Lake District, including Scafell Pike, last weekend, led by her personal trainer Bradley Simmonds.

A statement from Flack’s family said: “We want to say a huge thank-you to Bradley for organising Climb For Caroline and to every single person who took time out of their busy lives to join in.

“Across the weekend we shared moments of sadness and joy, we stuck together throughout the rain and shine, and managed to raise nearly £30,000 for Samaritans.

“Thank-you to all of those we met along the way and to those at home who continue to support us.”

Simmonds added: “Everyone did really well. It was tougher than we expected but everyone stuck together and supported each other.

“Exercise is vital for good mental health and I know Caroline would have been proud of everyone for the efforts they put in.

“In the process, we managed to raise vital funds for Samaritans which we hope will help anyone struggling.”

During the climb, Murs shared updates on the group’s progress, posting a photo from the top of one of the peaks and writing: “New peak at the Lake District! This one had no name, so we called it the “Flack Peak”.

“This was a Special weekend with Special people, doing something for a very Special person! Thanks for all the messages of support and the donations xx.”