Here are some of the brilliant shows and movies streaming in June on NOW

The latest movies on NOW

Riverdance: Stream it on Sky Cinema with a Cinema Membership on NOW

Animated musical kids’ adventure. Join Keegan and Moya in the mythical world of the Megaloceros Giganteus. As they discover sound and movement, they learn to appreciate Riverdance as a celebration of life - having a brilliant time along the way. Inspired by the global stage sensation with new music by Grammy winner, Bill Whelan.

Kajillionaire- Stream from June 12th

Two con artists have spent 26 years training their only daughter to swindle, scam and steal at every turn.

During a desperate and hastily conceived heist, they charm a stranger into joining them, only for their entire world to be turned upside down.

With a cast like Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld), Gina Rodriguez (Jane The Virgin), Richard Jenkins (Step Brothers) and Debra Winger (An Officer & A Gentleman)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xiMPCevu8Wk

The Comeback Trail on NOW- Stream June 20th

In debt to the mob and in need of a new money making scheme to save his skin, greedy grindhouse film producer Max Barber (Robert DeNiro) decides to produce a dangerous new film, all for the sake of killing his lead actor in a stunt, so he can rake in the insurance money.

But when he casts Duke Montana (Tommy Lee Jones) an ageing, washed up moviestar as the lead, Max never expects the depressed old drunk to be revitalised by being in front of the camera again.

With some big names such as Robert DeNiro (Goodfellas), Morgan Freeman (The Shawshank Redemption), Tommy Lee Jones (The Fugitive) and Zach Braff (Scrubs)

The latest entertainment on NOW

Stream episodes of The Comeback instantly on NOW

Lisa Kudrow stars as a former A-list actress who signs up for a reality series in a desperate bid to revive her career. A cult hit comedy from Sex and the City writer Michael Patrick King.

Stream Friends: The Reunion on NOW

It's the one we were all waiting for, now it’s what we can’t stop watching. Emotions run high as the cast of Friends take one last trip to Central Perk to reminisce and relive moments from the iconic sitcom.

Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein’s Shadow- streaming June 20th

The shocking story of Ghislaine Maxwell accused of sex trafficking for her former boyfriend and long-time associate.

Dozens of exclusive interviews in addition to rare and previously unseen footage of the Maxwell family will be featured – including footage of Maxwell and her father Robert.

It is available to stream with the Entertainment Membership

Murder at the Cottage: The Search for Justice for Sophie - Streaming June 20th

A new five-part series that examines the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in West Cork in 1996.

It is produced Sky Studios, the studios’ first in-house documentary series and features access to those closes to the case, including Sophie’s family and key suspect Ian Bailey.

The series pieces together original evidence, never-seen-before footage and interviews with those closest to the case.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3EmCfE54Iww

