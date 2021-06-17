Paris Jackson recalls coming out to her ‘very religious’ family

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Paris Jackson has detailed the challenges of coming out to her “very religious” family.

The only daughter of the late Michael Jackson, who has been in relationships with both men and women, said the topic was still “very taboo” among her relatives, many of whom are Jehovah’s Witnesses.

The 23-year-old said that while she respected their religious views, she also expected them to put their beliefs aside when it came to her.

Jackson was speaking to close friend Willow Smith during a special episode of online talk show Red Table Talk, which is usually hosted by singer Smith, her mother Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

She said: “I’m still kind of figuring it out. My family is very religious and a lot of homosexuality is very taboo, so we don’t talk about it and it’s not really accepted.

“But I’ve gotten to a point where I respect them and I have love for them. I respect their beliefs. I respect their religion.”

Asked whether her family’s views had affected her growing up, she said: “Right now, I’m at a point where (I) expect them to put aside their culture and their religion.

“Like, expectations lead to resentments. What people think about me isn’t my business.

“But there are moments where it was really hard, you feel alone and you feel excluded.”

Jackson said her brothers Prince, 24, and Bigi, 19, had both been very supportive of her.

“As long as I’m living a life of love and being of service and honesty and I’m not hurting other people, I think I’ll be alright,” she said.

The episode also saw the pair discuss Jackson’s split last summer from ex-boyfriend and former bandmate Gabriel Glenn.

Jackson, who has since released her debut solo album Wilted, said: “It was the deepest heartbreak I ever experienced.

“But also it was one of the most powerful rebirths I’ve ever had in finding my voice and finding my sound and embracing being a musician.”