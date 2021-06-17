Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 18:10

Meghan thanks animal lovers for supporting welfare charity

Meghan is patron of Mayhew
By Catherine Wylie, PA

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, has thanked animal lovers who have supported a London-based charity to help cats and dogs during the pandemic.

Meghan, who is patron of Mayhew, said the charity has been able to continue providing support despite the hardship of the past year.

The former Suits star said she always comes back to the importance of “community and connection” when she reflects on 2020.

Meghan, who has a black Labrador named Pula and a beagle named Guy, penned a message in Mayhew’s annual review.

She wrote: “I want to thank every animal lover across London, the UK and the world who has supported Mayhew during the past year.

“Your help has meant that, despite the hardship, Mayhew has been able to continue providing vital support to cats and dogs, and the communities around them.”

Meghan added: “When I reflect on 2020, I always come back to the importance of community and connection.

“We may have been forced apart, but we found new ways to be close and to support each other through this shared crisis.

“For many of us, this was made all the easier with our pets by our side.”

Mayhew was founded in 1886 and today sees itself as an animal welfare social worker, keeping cats and dogs, whether family pets or companions for the homeless, safe and well alongside their owners, and supporting communities.

It has a pet refuge service, provides vet services to vulnerable owners and has a team of animal welfare officers who work with residents helping local communities.

