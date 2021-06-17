Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 17:40

Behind-the-scenes photos from Harry Potter films to go on display

The exhibition opens next month in London.
Behind-the-scenes photos from Harry Potter films to go on display

Tom Horton, PA

Behind-the-scenes photos from the Harry Potter films are to go on display in a new exhibition in the UK.

The Harry Potter Photographic Exhibition will open to the public next month in Covent Garden in central London.

Visitors will also be able to drink at a Butterbeer bar, which is inspired by the fictional drink from the series of books.

Butterbeer bar (Warner/PA)

The exhibition will include hundreds of exclusive images from the series of Harry Potter films and its Fantastic Beasts spin-off.

The pictures will show moments including Harry’s first journey to school and the Battle of Hogwarts.

There will also be sections of the exhibition dedicated to Platform Nine and 3/4 and the Ministry of Magic.

Visitors will also see how characters were made to look as if they were flying on broomsticks in the films.

They will also be able to pose for photographs in front of backdrops from the films and have their own Ministry of Magic Identification Card made.

The Harry Potter Photographic Exhibition opens on July 12th.

More in this section

Influencers named by UK watchdog for repeatedly breaking ad disclosure rules Influencers named by UK watchdog for repeatedly breaking ad disclosure rules
Matthew McConaughey says turning down lucrative romcom role sparked career boost Matthew McConaughey says turning down lucrative romcom role sparked career boost
Friends cast do impromptu Cart-pool Karaoke with James Corden Friends cast do impromptu Cart-pool Karaoke with James Corden
An ageing Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom star in voting rights advert

An ageing Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom star in voting rights advert

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more